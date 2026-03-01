16 killed, 18 critically injured in blast at explosives factory near Nagpur

At least 16 persons were killed and 18 others critically injured in an early morning explosion at SBL Energy Limited, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturing unit at Raulgaon in Katol, near Nagpur, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (Nagpur Rural) Harssh Poddar confirmed the casualties and said the injured were being rushed to nearby hospitals.

The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. Rescue operations are underway and an investigation has been launched. The Indian Express has also reached out to the SBL Energy for a comment.

According to initial reports, the accident took place between 6 am and 7 am. The ‘SBL’ company in Raulgaon manufactures detonators and other explosives used in mining. As workers had reported for duty as usual, a sudden and powerful explosion occurred during the detonator manufacturing process.