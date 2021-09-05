Many in hurry, insist on opening activities… don’t play with people’s lives: Maharashtra CM

Attacking the Opposition over its demand of reopening places of worship, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked them not to hold protests and warned that playing politics with the pandemic could endanger lives.

Thackeray also said that it was up to the people “to prevent or invite” a third wave of Covid and urged them to avoid crowding during the Ganesh festival.

The CM made these remarks as he inaugurated a virtual medical conference of family doctors organized by the state’s Covid task force on the measures to prevent a possible third wave.

The second wave has not subsided completely, the CM said, pointing to its still evident “thick tail”.

Without naming the opposition BJP and MNS, Thackeray said that playing politics at this time was to play with people’s lives. “Many are in a hurry and insist on opening more activities. But we are also ensuring that the activities that are being opened are not closed again. Otherwise, we may not be able to come out of this pandemic,” he said.

“Everyone should consider that this haste would lead to endangering the lives of people. While we play politics, people’s lives are lost. Don’t play with people’s lives. If you want to protest, do it against corona.”

The CM also urged people to avoid crowding during the Ganesh festival. “The festive season is approaching. Last year, there was a surge in cases after the Ganesh festival. However, this year, the numbers are already rising. So we must avoid crowding during the festive season to prevent a third wave. It is up to the people to prevent or invite a third wave of Covid,” he said. The 10-day Ganesh festival will begin on September 10.

Thackeray said that many parts of the world are experiencing a third wave and efforts should be made to ensure that it does not come to Maharashtra. “If at all it does, the risk should be reduced,” he said.

He asked all hospitals to conduct an audit of their electrical and other equipment. He appealed to people to continue wearing masks and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, even after being fully vaccinated. Family doctors should play a role in creating awareness about the same among people, he added.

Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte said that more than 450 oxygen plants have been set up in all government hospitals in the state and storage capacity of oxygen is being increased in many districts. Emphasis was being given on stockpiling 3-4 days of oxygen in each district, he added.