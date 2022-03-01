Manukumar Srivastava is new chief Secretary

THE Maha vikas Aghadi government on Monday appointed Manukumar Srivastava as the Chief Secretary of the state. Srivastava takes over from Debashish Chakrabarty who retired on Monday after a three-month stint.

Srivastava, an officer of the 1986 batch, is the senior-most officer in the state. He is likely to get a tenure of over a year before retiring in April 2023. He was to become the Chief Secretary after S J Kunte retired on November 30, but the state government decided to make Chakrabarty the Chief Secretary.

The others in the race were additional chief secretary (finance) Manoj Saunik and additional chief secretary (general administration department) Sujata Saunik of 1987 batch, but appointing either of them would have meant superseding Srivastava.

Srivastava has worked as collector of Kolhapur and was also the additional commissioner (projects) in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. He also headed the urban development department, revenue department and the home department.

Srivastava was presently the additional chief secretary of the home department. The general administration department has asked additional chief secretary (appeals and security) Anand Limaye to take additional charge of the home department.

The additional chief secretary of the education department, Vandana Krishna, also retired on Monday. The state is expected to announce a reshuffle of senior IAS officers in the coming days.