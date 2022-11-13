Manufacturing zone to come up in Madhya Pradesh: Sena (UBT), NCP claim ‘state loses another project’

Days after a project to build a manufacturing zone for power and renewable energy went to Madhya Pradesh for which Maharashtra was also a contender, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP on Saturday accused the Shinde-Fadnavis government of losing yet another project to other states.

In April, the Union Ministry of Power had sought expression of interest (EOI) from the states for setting up a manufacturing zone on a pilot basis for power and reenewable energy Equipment.

The last date for submission of EOI was June 8, when the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in power. Eight states – Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telengana – had submitted EOIs to the Centre.

Madhya Pradesh was granted the project on November 2.

A grant-in-aid of Rs 400 crore would be given by the Centre for the project, which will come up in five years.

On Saturday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray tweeted, “Maharashtra’s economic isolation. Seems like we have sanctions imposed on our state after khoke sarkar took power. This project was proposed for Butibori, Nagpur, by MVA in June 22. We’ve been denied 5 projects due to incompetence of Industries Minister. Projects depend on the competency of the CM and the industries minister. Both, focussing only on dirty politics, Maharashtra has lost out on 5 projects in 3 months. Monstrous ambitions for oneself and zero ambition for Maharashtra’s economic development in past 3 months.”

NCP leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule described this as the “failure” of Shinde-led government. “Another failure of Maharashtra government. After three big projects Vedanta Foxconn, Tata-Airbus and Bulk Drug park project which were important for.the state went to Gujarat, energy equipment manufacturing zone also moved outside Maharashtra,” she tweeted.

The state government, however, blamed the MVA for the project going to MP.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis told mediapersons, “If any project goes out of state, the MVA should stop making allegations and unnecessary noise… The industries and projects that went out of the state did so because of the MVA government.”

“The entire timeline related to the energy equipment manufacturing project has taken place during the MVA tenure. The Centre has decided to set up three such parks. One of these parks has been given (to MP) and two parks are yet be given,” he added.

He, however, added, “When the Centre prepares such projects, tenders are invited from all states. Some states get these projects. So, it is wrong to claim every time that the project went out of Maharashtra.”

Also speaking to the media, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “We all should understand that such projects do not go or come in just two three-months. It’s a long process. There is no magic wand to bring or send the projects wherever one wishes.”

“The MVA government could not submit a favourable proposal as was done by Madhya and as a result, it won in the bidding process,” said a senior leader in the Shinde government.