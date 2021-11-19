Manufacture of mephedrone: ANC arrests lawyer whose farmhouse was raided in Kolhapur

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested lawyer Rajkumar Rajhans, who had been absconding ever since the ANC raided his Kolhapur farmhouse earlier this week, where mephedrone was allegedly being manufactured by him. The police said Rajhans was on his way to escape to his native place when he was apprehended from Malad. He was produced before a local court, which remanded him to police custody for five days.

An officer said that Rajhans was taught how to produce mephedrone by someone well-versed in the field nearly two years ago. “Since then, he had been manufacturing the narcotic in large quantities. He was earning lakhs per month and had gotten used to the monthly income,” the officer added.



The ANC on Wednesday had arrested two persons, including the caretaker of the farmhouse. The police had reached the farmhouse following the interrogation of a woman who was arrested last week with mephedrone. She had allegedly told the police that she got the supply from the farmhouse.