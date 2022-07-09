Manual scavenging: Bar owner, 3 workers arrested for trying to clean drain

The DB Marg police arrested the owner of Topaz bar in Grant Road (east) and his three employees, who allegedly opened the drainage cover outside their bar to clean it thereby endangering lives, including their own.

Police said the work of cleaning nullahs has to be done by the BMC and that too with the use of machines. In March, three men had died during manual scavenging of a septic tank in Kandivali (west).

The incident took place on Wednesday 8 pm outside the bar where the three men opened the drainage and one of them went inside to clean it.

An activist, Santosh Daundkar, reported the matter to the BMC and police. The four were arrested under Section 336 of the IPC and 5, 8, 9 and 22 of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

SC advocate and activist, Abha Singh, who had helped widows of manual scavenging workers, took up this issue following which an FIR was registered.