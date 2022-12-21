Mantralaya peon among 3 held for duping job aspirants

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested three men, including a peon working at the Mantralaya, for allegedly duping over 10 people of Rs 73 lakh by promising them government jobs.

The accused allegedly also conducted interviews and medical check-ups of the aspirants to prove that they were genuine.

Sachin Dholas, Nitin Sathe and Mahendra Shirvale have been arrested and another accused, Mahendra Sakpal, has been named as wanted accused.

The police said while Dholas works as a peon in Mantralaya, Sathe is the main accused, who posed as a secretary in the administrative department and conducted interviews of the victims at Mantralaya.

Both Sathe Shirvale live in Navi Mumbai.

“To gain the trust of the victims and to charge more money, the accused would even take the job aspirants to government hospitals for medical tests,” an officer said.

The police said the complainant in the case, Sagar Jadhav, met Sakpal a few years ago through a common friend. “Sakpal claimed to know Nitin Sathe, who he said held was a secretary in the administrative department at Mantralaya. He claimed to also know Sachin Dholas, who actually worked as a peon at the Mantralaya,” the officer said. The officer added that Sakpal and Shirvale collected documents from Jadhav, his brother and sister and initially took Rs 9 lakh in cash from them.

“The victims were then asked to come for an interview at Mantralaya. When the three reached Mantralaya gate, a guard came to the gate, who took them to the first floor where Dholas met them. He then took them to the sixth floor for interviews,” the officer said.

“There, Jadhav and others saw that 10 to 12 others had also came for the interview. After the interview, they were asked to go.”

The police said that after July 2020, Sakpal started avoiding calls from the victims and claimed that their joining have been delayed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Later, Sakpal said Sathe fled with their money… Jadhav then approached the Chembur police station, where an FIR was registered. The matter was later transferred to the Crime Branch,” said the officer.