Mantralaya graft to Indo-US deal to Davos MoUs to Ajit Pawar death: Opp prepares to corner Govt during budget session

From the corruption scandal at the Mantralaya cabin of NCP minister Narhari Zirwal to the Indo-US trade deal, to the circumstances around the death of former Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Opposition parties are set to raise a host of issues in the legislature’s budget session set to begin from Monday.

The Opposition has also demanded a white paper on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s claims about attracting Rs 30 lakh-crore investments at the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos, Switzerland.

Protesting against the “corrupt administration and anti-people policies of the state’s Mahayuti government”, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) boycotted the official tea party hosted by the state government on the eve of the budget session. The Opposition added that it was declining the high tea invite due to the government’s “ambiguous stand” on the death of Ajit Pawar in a plane accident.