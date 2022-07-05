After Mansukh Hiran’s murder: Travel expenses borne by co-accused with help of ‘big person’, says accused

In the Antilia terror scare and Mansukh Hiran murder cases, accused Manish Soni, in his confession, claimed on Monday that while co-accused Santosh Shelar had borne the expenses of their escape to Nepal and Dubai after the alleged murder, he felt that a “big person” was behind him, as Shelar was not financial well-off.

A truncated copy of Soni’s statement — recorded before a magistrate — was submitted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to the court. Copies of the same were given to the defence lawyers for the accused.

Soni in his statement has given details of how Hiran was murdered by Shelar and co-accused Anand Jadhav and Satish Mothkuri while he was driving the car they travelled in. He also claimed that he was “trapped in the crime” and had no previous criminal record.

He claimed that on May 9, 2021, when he was staying at a hotel after his return from Dubai, Shelar had come to see him. Soni said he had seen retired Mumbai Police officer and co-accused Pradip Sharma near the hotel. Sharma had waved at Shelar, he added. Soni said in his statement that Sharma had attended the office opening of Shelar’s daughter in December 2019-January 2020 where Sharma was the chief guest. The NIA has claimed that Sharma is a co-conspirator in the case.

Ten men have been arrested in the case, including three dismissed police officers.