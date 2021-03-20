Thane court grants production warrant to Anti Terrorism Squad to take Sachin Vaze custody

A Thane court on Friday granted production warrant to the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad to take custody of suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Waze in the murder case of Thane-based auto interiors dealer Mansukh Hiran (PTI)

A THANE court on Friday granted production warrant to the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad to take custody of suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Waze in the murder case of Thane-based auto interiors dealer Mansukh Hiran.

The ATS told the court that it suspects Waze’s role in the alleged murder and wants to interrogate him in custody. This means Waze, who is in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) till March 25, will face another arrest in the murder case. The ATS will submit the warrant to the special NIA court in Mumbai which after the NIA’s custody is over, can allow the ATS to produce him before the Thane court for his further custody to be sought in the murder case.

Waze was arrested on March 13 in the Antilia bomb scare case after the NIA took over the probe from the ATS. The ATS continues to probe two cases linked with the incident, including Hiran’s murder and the theft of his Scorpio car which was subsequently used to plant explosives near the Ambani residence on February 25.

A senior officer from the state ATS on the condition of anonymity said, “We have ample evidence to prove that Waze has played a role in murdering Hiran.”



A day before the NIA placed him under arrest, Waze had filed an anticipatory bail application at the Thane sessions court in the Mansukh Hiran murder case. The court had last week refused interim relief to him stating that there is prima facie evidence against him and his custodial interrogation is necessary. It had directed the ATS to file its reply to the anticipatory bail plea on Friday.

On Friday, the investigating officer from the ATS submitted their say at the Thane sessions court, opposing his plea. The agency also sought his production warrant since Waze was not granted any protection from the arrest.

“The court granted us the production warrant. We are waiting for the NIA’s custody to end and then we can arrest him whenever we want as far as the case stays with us. There is a high possibility that the case may go to the NIA as both the cases are interlinked and they were the first agency to arrest Waze,” said an officer.

The NIA had in its remand application filed before the special NIA court on Sunday said the three cases are interlinked. The central agency, however, has not yet been notified to investigate the other two cases under the ATS probe so far.

The ATS submitted its reply to the Thane sessions court on Friday, which was accessed by The Indian Express. It said Waze’s custodial interrogation was necessary. The ATS added that it wanted to put together the events that took place between March 3 and March 5 in connection with Hiran and Waze.

The agency has learnt that Waze was in touch with Hiran on March 4 via a WhatsApp call, a day after which his body was recovered from a creek in Thane. In February, the ATS said, the two had met multiple times in five star hotels in Mumbai. The agency claimed that they have evidences that Waze and Hiran were in constant touch between February 17 (the day when the car got stolen from eastern express highway in Vikhroli) and February 25 (the day when the same car with 20 gelatin sticks was found near Mukesh Ambani’s house).

Hiran had written a letter on March 2, addressing the Chief Minister, Home Minister and police chiefs of Mumbai and Thane. Hiran had said that he was being harassed by the police and media. The letter had also said he was called for a probe by Waze at the CIU office in Mumbai and was interrogated at length.



The ATS has also said they want to recover Hiran’s phone, his gold belongings, including a ring, a chain, which he was wearing before his death but were not found along with his body. A family member of Waze also approached the court on Friday, seeking protection.