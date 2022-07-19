Man’s decomposed body found, cops search for wife

THE SAKINAKA police are trying to trace the location of a woman whose husband’s partially decomposed body was found recovered from their rented residence in a chawl in Sakinaka, Andheri (East) on Monday. Police suspect the man was murdered and the body was hidden in the storage box of a bed.

The deceased, Naseem Khan (23), was a tailor by profession and was married to Rubina in 2017. The couple was childless. Khan’s father told police that the couple fought frequently and he had tried to pacify them but it didn’t work out.

The couple used to live in Powai earlier and later moved to a rented room in Sarvar chawl, Yadav Nagar in Sakinaka on July 12. On July 14, Khan’s father called him but his wife answered the phone and said he was sick and was sleeping. The next day when he called again the phone was switched off. He then went to check on Khan and found their room locked and returned home.

On Monday morning a foul stench started coming out of the room and the police were informed.