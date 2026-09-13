Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil to reach Mumbai on Sept 20 with protesters

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil said he and his supporters will reach Mumbai on September 20 for an agitation over their demands.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Saturday announced that the agitation will be held in Mumbai when he and his supporters reach there on September 20.

Speaking to reporters in Antarwali-Sarati, Jarange-Patil stopped short of announcing his departure to Mumbai. He, however, indicated that his first halt will be in Patoda area on September 16. His associates said he would most probably move out of Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district on September 15.

Jarange said Maratha protesters will reach Mumbai on September 20 making scheduled halts along the way. The activist said they plan to cover nearly 100 km daily before each night stop.