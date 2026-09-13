Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil to reach Mumbai on Sept 20 with protesters

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Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Saturday announced that the agitation will be held in Mumbai when he and his supporters reach there on September 20.
Speaking to reporters in Antarwali-Sarati, Jarange-Patil stopped short of announcing his departure to Mumbai. He, however, indicated that his first halt will be in Patoda area on September 16. His associates said he would most probably move out of Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district on September 15.
Jarange said Maratha protesters will reach Mumbai on September 20 making scheduled halts along the way. The activist said they plan to cover nearly 100 km daily before each night stop.
Jarange asked everyone to maintain peace until they return from Mumbai with their demands met. “No one should resort to stone-pelting or arson. All those heading to Mumbai must follow the path of peace. We want to protest democratically and secure our rights,” he said.
“Just because someone antagonises us doesn’t make them big, nor do we need to react to them… We might take a slight detour that adds just 100 to 150 km, but our goal is to reach Mumbai and win. Our first night halt will be in Beed district, the second in Shrigonda, the third at Hadapsar in Pune, the fourth in Khopoli (possibly followed by a halt in Koparkhairane), and the fifth at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.”
He urged people in the districts through which they pass should come onto the streets to bless them and then return home. “We are fighting for your children. Those who own four-wheelers should bring their vehicles to take us up to Mumbai. Drop us at the borders of Mumbai and return to your duties. Leave your vehicles with us up to the city limits; we will head to Azad Maidan from there while your cars can return home safely. You only need to cover four days’ worth of diesel. While it costs fuel for you, it will secure a golden future for the children of the Maratha community,” he said.
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