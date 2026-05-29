BJP leaders urge Jarange to not go on fast in the sun; activist firm on decision

A day before activist Manoj Jarange Patil began his proposed indefinite fast over the Maratha quota issue, senior BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and MLC Prasad Lad appealed him to not go ahead with it.

In a social media post on Friday, Lad said, “It is my sincere appeal to my brother to not protest in this scorching heat. We value you and your work for the cause of Marathas. If the government fail to address your demands, I will be first to give up my MLC post.”

दादा मी येतोय …शब्द पाळायला येतोय

सोबत उपसमिती अध्यक्षाला घेऊन येतोय…. पण एक भाऊ म्हणून मला शब्द हवा आहे

या तापलेल्या उन्हात स्वतःला त्रास करून घेऊ नये..

स्वतःचे पाय आणि अंग पोळवून घेऊ नये..

मुळात उपोषणच आता प्रकृतीला झेपणार नाही. आपल्या अपेक्षा पूर्तीसाठी आम्ही येत… pic.twitter.com/CL5enL2kXg — Prasad Lad (@PrasadLadInd) May 29, 2026

Jarange has announced to begin the indefinite fast from May 30 in Antarwali Sarati village of Jalna district, about 400 km from Mumbai, over the community’s “unfulfilled” demands. He has decided to fast under the blazing sun without any shelter, citing the state government has failed to keep the promise of expediting kunbi certificates to Marathas under Hyderabad and Satara Gazette. According to him, even those eligible are not getting caste validity certificates.

Claiming that the state government has sincerely implemented all the demands made by Jarange Patil, Vikhe Patil said, “If there are any shortcomings, it will be addressed through discussion. I am confident thatJarange Patil will not go ahead with the fast once he comes to know what all the government is doing for the Maratha community.”

According to Patil, the process of issuance of kunbi certificates to those eligible through Hyderabad Gazette is already implemented. “There may be some issues related to caste validity certificates in some cases. But that can be cross verified and rectified. So, far already 2.5 lakh kunbi certificates have been ascertained,” he said.

Standing firm on his decision, which he described as the “toughest so far” and also “unprecedented”, Jarange Patil said in Jalna, “I am not fond of fasting, but those in power are taking a cruel ‘agnipariksha (trial by fire)’ of the Maratha community. The language of suppressing the movement and showing arrogance must stop now. If Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has courage, he should sit in this scorching May heat like me just for two days.”

He has been demanding that all Marathas be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian caste included in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category, which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education. However, OBCs fear that the inclusion of Marathas would dilute their quota.

Jarange said the government has failed to provide the kunbi caste certificates and validity documents to the Maratha community members. “Maratha students are neither getting certificates nor validity approvals. Hundreds of students are suffering, and their educational careers are being ruined,” he alleged.

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Indicating that his previous fasts had severely impacted his health, Jarange said, “I am suffering immensely. There is a burning sensation in my stomach and I am going through a lot of pain. Even in this condition, I am standing in the scorching sun for the welfare of my community’s children. The government should at least understand this.”

What happened earlier

In September 2025, Jarange Patil went on a five-day hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, where thousands of Marathas assembled.

After intense negotiation and a series of meetings by a sub-committee headed by Vikhe Patil, Jarange Patil ended his fast after the Maharashtra government issued a Government Resolution (GR) implementing the Hyderabad Gazette to extend Kunbi status to Marathas of Marathwada.

The GR laid down a detailed framework for verification and issuance of caste certificates. At the village level, three-member committees, comprising the gram revenue officer, gram panchayat secretary, and assistant agriculture officer, will scrutinise applications. Applicants without land ownership documents should submit affidavits proving that they or their ancestors resided in the locality before October 13, 1967.

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Committees were set up to consider affidavits or testimonies from relatives, clan members, or other villagers who already possess kunbi certificates. After all these verification process were ascertained, competent authorities would issue Kunbi, Kunbi-Maratha, or Maratha-Kunbi caste certificates.

(with PTI input)