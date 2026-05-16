‘Can’t give more time’: Manoj Jarange-Patil issues May 30 ultimatum over Maratha quota demand

The protest must be conducted in such a way that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis 'cannot see anything in any direction except Marathas', Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil said. (File Photo)

Maratha social activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Saturday announced the next phase of his agitation demanding OBC status for the Maratha community by declaring an indefinite fast unto death from May 30 at his village in Maharashtra’s Jalna district.

He also questioned the delay of eight months in issuing a Government Resolution (GR) on the Satara Gazette despite promises. The Satara Gazette provides an official colonial-era description of communities, occupations, and caste classifications in the erstwhile princely state.

“Now, the protest must be conducted in such a way that (Chief Minister Devendra) Fadnavis cannot see anything in any direction except Marathas. I am not blaming Fadnavis. You issued the Hyderabad GR, but why did you stop it? Fadnavis, it is the Marathas who made you a minister. Officials are not issuing certificates, and Fadnavis Saheb himself is responsible for this,” Jarange-Patil said, speaking from his village, Antarwali-Sarati.