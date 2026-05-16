‘Can’t give more time’: Manoj Jarange-Patil issues May 30 ultimatum over Maratha quota demand

Manoj Jarange-Patil alleged that by not issuing a Government Resolution accepting the Satara, Kolhapur, and Aundh Gazettes, CM Devendra Fadnavis had blocked the issuance of OBC certificates to Marathas.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
3 min readMumbaiMay 16, 2026 05:16 PM IST
Manoj Jarange-Patil Maratha quotaThe protest must be conducted in such a way that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis 'cannot see anything in any direction except Marathas', Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil said. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Maratha social activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Saturday announced the next phase of his agitation demanding OBC status for the Maratha community by declaring an indefinite fast unto death from May 30 at his village in Maharashtra’s Jalna district.

He also questioned the delay of eight months in issuing a Government Resolution (GR) on the Satara Gazette despite promises. The Satara Gazette provides an official colonial-era description of communities, occupations, and caste classifications in the erstwhile princely state.

“Now, the protest must be conducted in such a way that (Chief Minister Devendra) Fadnavis cannot see anything in any direction except Marathas. I am not blaming Fadnavis. You issued the Hyderabad GR, but why did you stop it? Fadnavis, it is the Marathas who made you a minister. Officials are not issuing certificates, and Fadnavis Saheb himself is responsible for this,” Jarange-Patil said, speaking from his village, Antarwali-Sarati.

“Why didn’t you (Fadnavis) issue the GR for the Satara princely state? The whole of Maharashtra is ours. We showed patience for eight months. I cannot give more time now. Issue and implement the GR for Satara, Kolhapur, and Aundh princely states,” he said. Jarange-Patil also alleged that this implies Fadnavis has blocked the issuance of OBC certificates to Marathas.

Also Read | Maharashtra assures Kunbi status to eligible Marathas for quota, Jarange ends stir

Despite strong opposition from OBC organisations, the Maharashtra government had on September 2 last year issued a GR on Maratha reservation implementing the Hyderabad Gazette, paving the way for OBC certificates for Marathas. The cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation had then directed to expedite the report on Satara Gazette of the year 1818 as demanded by Jarange-Patil.

The committee had directed the Pune divisional commissioner to submit its report on the Satara Gazette within three days, following which a GR on Satara Gazette was to be issued. It was reported to the committee that the Satara Gazette is a thorough document with the names of families under the Kunbi tag. However, no such GR was issued. Jarange-Patil has now demanded that the same be issued before his May 30 agitation.

“Fadnavis should not stop the Marathas of Marathwada from getting certificates. Issue the certificates before the date of the protest. Issue all certificates for the 58 lakh records that were found. Former chief minister Eknath Shinde had run a campaign at that time to distribute certificates. Fadnavis should do the same,” Jarange-Patil said.

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 16: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments