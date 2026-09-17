Jarange Patil ends 20-day hunger strike, gives 3-month ultimatum to Fadnavis govt

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Thursday ended his 20-day hunger strike and temporarily suspended his decision to proceed to Mumbai, giving the Maharashtra government three months to act on his demands.

Jarange, who had set out from Antarwali Sarati towards Mumbai as part of his agitation for reservation for the Maratha community, announced the decision around 6 am after a delegation from the state government met him at Patoda in Beed district and held discussions with him.

The delegation included Maratha reservation cabinet sub-committee chairman Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, minister Dada Bhuse, MLAs Suresh Dhas and Prasad Lad, and the Beed district collector.