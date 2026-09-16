Mankhurd T Junction: Flyover pillar work may worsen Navi Mumbai-bound traffic after Ganpati

Traffic movement at the Mankhurd T Junction, already a bottleneck for motorists travelling from the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road towards Navi Mumbai, could face further disruption after the Ganpati festivities, with the BMC set to begin work on a crucial pillar of its under-construction flyover at the junction.

The traffic police are yet to clear the proposed construction plan, with officials concerned that the pillar could further reduce the available carriageway and lead to longer queues on the Sion-Panvel Highway.

Traffic heading from the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road towards Navi Mumbai already slows and merges onto the Sion-Panvel Highway. On the opposite side of the junction, construction work has narrowed the carriageway for vehicles travelling from Navi Mumbai towards the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road, slowing traffic towards the junction, especially during peak hours.