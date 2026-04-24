Mankhurd scrapyard fire: Worker suffers 45% burns in Mumbai blaze

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 25-year-old man sustained serious burns after a blaze erupted at the Mankhurd scrap yard early Friday.
Shahrukh Khan, who suffered 45 per cent burns, was a worker at the scrapyard premises.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) disaster management cell, the fire broke out around 5.40 am on Friday inside the scrapyard.
The authorities said that the blaze might have originated from an electric wiring inside the yard and later intensified further due to the presence of electrical installations, Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders, oil drums and metal sheets.
“The victim is a worker in the scrapyard and must have gotten trapped inside one of the warehouses in the yard when the blaze broke. Since the place got engulfed in smoke quickly, he couldn’t escape and was injured in the fire incident,” an official said.
The man was rescued by the fire authorities and was sent to Sion hospital where he is under treatment. The firefighting operation went on for three hours and the blaze was extinguished around 8.40 am.
The Mankhurd scrapyard is a large informal cluster comprising scrap processing and collection units. A large proportion of scrap items in this yard is being transported here from the Deonar dumpsite and it stays laid open on the land. Since many of these items are flammable in nature, fire incidents are common in this scrapyard.
This is the third fire incident reported in the scrapyard this year. Two fire incidents were reported on the same day on April 14. Before that, another major fire was reported in the scrapyard in October last year. However no injuries were reported in these incidents.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram