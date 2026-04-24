Mankhurd scrapyard fire: Worker suffers 45% burns in Mumbai blaze

The authorities said that the blaze might have originated from an electric wiring inside the yard. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

A 25-year-old man sustained serious burns after a blaze erupted at the Mankhurd scrap yard early Friday.

Shahrukh Khan, who suffered 45 per cent burns, was a worker at the scrapyard premises.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) disaster management cell, the fire broke out around 5.40 am on Friday inside the scrapyard.

The authorities said that the blaze might have originated from an electric wiring inside the yard and later intensified further due to the presence of electrical installations, Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders, oil drums and metal sheets.

“The victim is a worker in the scrapyard and must have gotten trapped inside one of the warehouses in the yard when the blaze broke. Since the place got engulfed in smoke quickly, he couldn’t escape and was injured in the fire incident,” an official said.