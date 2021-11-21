scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 20, 2021
Mumbai: Man held for murder

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
November 21, 2021 12:50:43 am
The Mumbai crime branch Saturday arrested a history sheeter for allegedly murdering a man on Mankhurd railway station early Saturday.

Crime branch (unit VI) inspector Ravindra Salunkhe said that ASI Nitin Sawant received a tip off that a person from Mankhurd had committed a crime and fled.

When the police showed the informer CCTV footage from Mankhurd station, he identified the accused as Ramzan. The police found that Ramzan was in Navi Mumbai, and a team of officers laid a trap and arrested him within a few hours of the crime.

Click here for more

 

