Mankhurd demolition: Families sift through rubble as hundreds rendered homeless

While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) deployed JCBs to clear the site, hundreds of evicted families spent hours searching the ruins of their homes along the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)
A day after nearly 1,400 shanties were razed in one of the largest demolition drives in Mumbai in recent years, the 11-acre government land parcel in Mankhurd remained tense on Thursday, with displaced residents combing through debris to salvage whatever they could.
While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) deployed JCBs to clear the site, hundreds of evicted families spent hours searching the ruins of their homes along the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road.
“Some drums of water, my chulha, tin sheets and clothes are all that I managed from the remains of my house after searching throughout the day. Everything else is now buried,” said Rita Devi, who had been living in the settlement for a year.
The joint operation by the BMC and the Mumbai suburban collector’s office on Wednesday cleared encroachments across 11 acres, flattening around 1,400 unauthorised structures that housed hundreds of families.
Officials said the action followed an eviction notice issued on February 18 by the Deputy Collector, giving residents seven days to vacate the land. The drive, however, was carried out over a month later..
The joint operation by the BMC and the Mumbai suburban collector’s office on Wednesday cleared encroachments across 11 acres. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)
Mumbai suburban collector Saurabh Katiyar said the operation freed up a large tract of government land. “The government land had been illegally encroached. Even though we had given a seven-day notice, the drive was eventually conducted over a month later. We used satellite imagery and apps to identify the extent of the encroachments on the land parcel, which came up after 2011,” he said.
In the run-up to the drive, the collector’s office held multiple coordination meetings with the BMC’s M/East ward, which provided manpower for the demolition. Civic officials maintained that as the land belonged to the collector, no notices were issued by the BMC.
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For residents, however, the demolition has meant the loss of both shelter and possessions, with many citing the absence of alternative housing options.
“We have lost everything from almirah to clothes and foodgrains. We have lost valuables worth over Rs 30,000 in the demolition. My family of six have been living here since 2011 and know of no other homes. We don’t know where else to go,” said Mohammad Anzar Alam, a madrasa teacher.
Others reported even greater losses. Shehnaz Shaikh, a watermelon seller, said her family of 12 lost belongings worth over Rs 2 lakh. Yashoda Devi, whose family of 15 is now living under a makeshift shelter, said they lost everything, including basic utensils.
For residents, the demolition has meant the loss of both shelter and possessions. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)
Officials said more than 10 JCBs and several engineers were deployed to clear the debris. Authorities have also begun constructing a boundary wall around the site to prevent fresh encroachments.
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The government is yet to finalise plans for the cleared land, though proposals ranging from a detention centre to a science park have been floated.
The demolition comes amid a broader crackdown on illegal structures across Mumbai, following directives from Mayor Ritu Tawde.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including:
Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
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