Mankhurd demolition: Families sift through rubble as hundreds rendered homeless

While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) deployed JCBs to clear the site, hundreds of evicted families spent hours searching the ruins of their homes along the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

A day after nearly 1,400 shanties were razed in one of the largest demolition drives in Mumbai in recent years, the 11-acre government land parcel in Mankhurd remained tense on Thursday, with displaced residents combing through debris to salvage whatever they could.

While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) deployed JCBs to clear the site, hundreds of evicted families spent hours searching the ruins of their homes along the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road.

“Some drums of water, my chulha, tin sheets and clothes are all that I managed from the remains of my house after searching throughout the day. Everything else is now buried,” said Rita Devi, who had been living in the settlement for a year.