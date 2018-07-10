Mankhurd: 17-year-old boy arrested for ‘rape’

The Mankhurd police on Sunday night detained a 17-year-old boy for allegedly raping a minor who delivered a baby girl on June 22. After the delivery, doctors at KEM Hospital alerted the police and a rape case was registered. An officer said the 17-year-old girl has told the police that she and the boy stayed in the same locality and had physical relationship with each other in the past. The girl also told the police that she was not aware that she was pregnant.

It was only on June 21 that the girl fell unconscious and she was taken to the hospital. “Since the girl is a minor, based on her statement, an FIR was registered,” said Nitin Bobade, senior inspector, Mankhurd police station.

Bobade said after producing the 17-year-old boy before the Child Welfare Committee, they will seek permission to conduct a DNA test. Officials said the boy, who had dropped out of school, went missing after he came to know about the pregnancy.

