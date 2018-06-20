Manjula Shetye murder case: Charges framed against six Byculla jail staffers

They had further intimidated other inmates against giving evidence against them, the court said while explaining charges to them. All six of them pleaded not guilty. The trial will now commence against them. (File) They had further intimidated other inmates against giving evidence against them, the court said while explaining charges to them. All six of them pleaded not guilty. The trial will now commence against them. (File)

Six Staffers of Byculla women’s jail have been charged under sections, including murder and criminal conspiracy, for the alleged murder of jail inmate Manjula Shetye in June last year. A sessions court on Tuesday framed charges against the six accused, currently employed in Thane women’s jail.

The six staffers — including jailor Manisha Pokharkar, and prison guards Vasima Shaikh, Bindu Naikode, Surekha Kakad, Shital Shengaonkar and Arti Shingane — were arrested for the assault of Shetye inside the jail on June 23, 2017.

On Tuesday, based on the proposed charges made out against the six by the prosecution, the court read out the charges to the six accused. The trial against them will be under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Tuesday, the six were told by the court that the prosecution alleges that they had assaulted Shetye causing her murder and subsequently destroyed evidence related to it.

They had further intimidated other inmates against giving evidence against them, the court said while explaining charges to them. All six of them pleaded not guilty. The trial will now commence against them.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App