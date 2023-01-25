Woman inmate files plea to undergo IVF

A WOMAN prison official, accused in the custodial death of Manjula Shetye, has sought the court’s permission to undergo In vitro fertilisation (IVF).

In her plea, the woman has stated that she is behind bars since 2017 and as the trial will take time, she wants to undergo the IVF treatment.

IVF is a medical procedure for conceiving. The court has directed the prosecution to file its reply.

Six jail officials, including a jailer, are in jail since 2017 on allegations of murdering convict Shetye in Byculla women’s jail.

Their multiple bail applications have been rejected. The trial has been expedited by the Bombay High Court.