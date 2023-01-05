Manish Rai, aka DJ Manzee: Upping the game in music as a true-blue DJing talent

There are two sets of people in this world. One is who believes in following the norms and rules set by others in their fields and trying to stay within boundaries, and the other is who always makes sure to set new standards for the rest in their industry by courageously moving forward on their paths, crossing boundaries. It is essential for people to understand how being in the latter category, they can go ahead of the crowd and can carve a unique path of growth and success for themselves. In the world of music, entertainment and DJing, there have been tons of such talented beings, but one name that has made much buzz in the last few years in the industry is Manish Rai, aka DJ Manzee.

DJ Manzee stands tall and unique as a one-a-kind DJing talent who has never given up in his journey, no matter what. Even after coming from a humble background, he made sure to chase his dreams and work for fulfilling them each day. This is perhaps one of the prime reasons that he believes has helped him come this far in the competitive space, performing with Indian artists like Divine, Badshah, Milind Gaba, Navv Inder, Anveshi Jain, Zack Knight, A Cash (Aakash Dadlani), Parmish Verma, Astha Gill, Ankit Tiwari, and many others, besides several international artists as well like Mastermario, DJ Holly C, DJ Lisa, Olly Esse, Alee Houston (Dubai) to name a few.

There have been tons of festivals he has played at so far, like Springz 2019, The Lalit in 2019, Las Vegas Festival 2021 and others. The latest was at Cidco Exhibition Center, Vashi, Navi Mumbai and Carnival 2023 NYE Party at Kohinoor Continental, Andheri, Mumbai. At both events, he pulled awesome crowds and made a night to remember.

DJ Manzee has excelled at music genres like EDM, Bollywood, Techno, and Commercial and has done gigs, shows, events, festivals, concerts and more.