scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Congress leader and former Union minister Manikrao Gavit passes away

Gavit represented the Nandurbar Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra for a record nine times between 1980 and 2009.

Manikrao Gavit (File Photo)

Manikrao Gavit, former Congress MP who represented the tribal-majority Nandurbar Lok Sabha constituency for a record nine times, died early on Saturday morning. He had been ill for some time and died in a hospital in Nashik at the age of 87.

Gavit represented Nandurbar between 1980 and 2009. He lost the 2014 elections and fell out with the Congress after his son Bharat Gavit was not given a Lok Sabha ticket in the 2019 polls.

While Gavit did not quit the party, his son joined the BJP in 2019. His daughter Nirmala Gavit, who was a two-time Congress MLA from Igatpuri, joined the Shiv Sena in the run-up to the 2019 Assembly elections but lost her seat.

More from Mumbai

Gavit served as a minister of state for social justice in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the world of pop music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Q...Premium
Why the world of pop music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Q...
The two forgotten Roger Federer shots that best captured the magic of the...Premium
The two forgotten Roger Federer shots that best captured the magic of the...
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...Premium
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...
10 days after CM’s assurance, Vedanta told Fadnavis: Deal with Gujarat donePremium
10 days after CM’s assurance, Vedanta told Fadnavis: Deal with Gujarat done

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 11:45:10 am
Next Story

CBI on Sorens: Didn’t declare properties in EC affidavits, likely violated RPA & tenancy law

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 17: Latest News
Advertisement