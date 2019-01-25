Manikarnika: Bombay HC refuses to grant relief on petition seeking stay on film’s release

The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to grant relief on a petition seeking stay on the release of the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Instead, it asked the producers to file their reply in the case in two weeks.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Vivek Tambe, an advocate, claiming to be a fifth generation descendant of the family of Rani Lakshmibai. Tambe told the court that he objects to the wrong birth and death dates of the queen and that there are certain depictions in the film that are contrary to records.

Tambe further told the court that it also depicts a miscarriage the queen suffered, which is factually wrong. Tambe said he has also filed a complaint with Badalapur police station. CBFC counsel Advait Sethna told the court that a disclaimer has been included in the film saying that certain elements have been dramatised and fictionalised and that it does not intend to hurt the sentiments of anyone. Sethna said the movie has been closely examined by the film committee and they have made sure that certain modifications are carried out.

Sethna added that no complaints have been received by the CFBC before the examination of the film and even the petitioner has not filed any complaint before the CFBC.

Advocate Ankit Lohia, for the producers of the film with actor Kangana Ranaut in the lead, told the court that the facts of the movie have been verified with a history professor in Bundelkhand and others. Lohia told the court that the movie releases in Dubai and Mumbai on Friday.

Chief Justice Naresh Patil and Justice N M Jamdar, said they were not inclined to grant interim relief by staying the release of the film.