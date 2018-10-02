Mani Bhavan all set to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti

Students of Rotaract Club of H R College take out a march on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti on Monday. (Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) Students of Rotaract Club of H R College take out a march on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti on Monday. (Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Mani Bhavan is all set to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti on Tuesday. And because this is the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma, this year is unique.

“For us, everyday is Gandhi Day as children from various schools come here to know about how Mahatma Gandhi is relevant at all times,” said Mani Bhavan president Usha Thakkar.

The events on Gandhi Jayanti include mass spinning at 7.30 am, followed by bhajans from 8 am to 9 am, prayers by schoolchildren and then singing competitions for children on patriotic themes. After that, a khadi exhibition and sale organised by the Gandhi Seva Sadan, Mumbai, will be inaugurated.

Yogesh Kamdar, honorary secretary of Mani Bhavan and also honorary director of the Institute of Research on Gandhian Thought and Rural Development, said, “The participants in the exhibition are from cottage industries and small groups of women.”

Kamdar said all events are organised by the staff of Mani Bhavan. It’s going to be a weeklong event until October 8. There will also be film shows on the Mahatma, showing various aspects of Gandhi’s life from 1869 to 1948. “It’s heartening to see more and more people come in to know about Gandhi,” he added.

Kamdar said the number of people coming to Mani Bhavan to know about Gandhi had increased over the years. “It’s a misconception that young people are not interested in the Mahatma… I notice more youngsters from all over the world walking in here to ask about him.”

Mani Bhavan has over 40,000 books on Gandhi as well as books read by the Mahatma.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App