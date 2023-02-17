scorecardresearch
Manhandling of cricketer Prithvi Shaw over selfie: woman social media influencer sent in police custody 

Sapna Gill was arrested on Thursday evening, while cases were also registered against her friend Shobhit Thakur and six others for alleged rioting and extortion.

Prithvi Shaw manhandledCricketer Prithvi Shaw reacts towards a group of people who allegedly turned violent after Shaw refused them for selfies, in Mumbai. (PTI)
A court in Mumbai on Friday remanded social media influencer Sapna Gill in police custody till February 20 for allegedly manhandling Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and attacking his car following a row over clicking of selfies.

The incident had taken place early Wednesday morning outside a luxury hotel in suburban Santacruz following an argument between Shaw and the social media influencer and her male friend after the player refused to click selfies with her.

Also Read |Who is Sapna Gill, arrested over alleged attack on cricketer Prithvi Shaw’s car?

Gill was arrested on Thursday evening, while cases were also registered against her friend Shobhit Thakur and six others for alleged rioting and extortion.

As per the complaint, Thakur and Gill approached Shaw for a selfie at the hotel. Initially, the cricketer obliged. But they insisted on clicking more selfies, a demand that Shaw turned down. After that, Gill and Thakur allegedly started arguing and misbehaving with him.

The complaint also said that both of them (Gill and Thakur) were in an inebriated condition.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 18:07 IST
