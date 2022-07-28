scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Mangroves prevented saltwater ingress during Nisarga, Tauktae cyclones: Study

Mangroves in various creeks played a major role in stabilising and protecting sediments and acted as an adequate buffer to minimise damage due to water inundation in the nearby habitats.

Written by Sanjana Bhalerao | Mumbai |
July 28, 2022 12:59:53 am
This is the first such integrative study in in the state. (Image: Getty/Thinkstock, representational)

MANGROVES ALONG the state’s coastline prevented seawater ingress on the land in mangrove areas when two cyclones hit the western coast of Maharashtra in 2020 and 2021, according to a study by Pune-based NGO Shrushti Conservation Foundation.

The study found that the damage caused by Nisarga and Tauktae cyclones in mangrove and non-mangrove areas showed that the presence the coastal vegetation and mangroves resulted in reduced damage to houses in many areas (in most cases, with damage to roofs).

Mangroves in various creeks played a major role in stabilising and protecting sediments and acted as an adequate buffer to minimise damage due to water inundation in the nearby habitats. “Compared to the non-mangrove areas, the mangrove vegetation received less damage in moderate and high impact classes, suggesting the vital role of mangroves during cyclones, except for the Velas-Bankot cluster in Ratnagiri district,” it said.

This is the first such integrative study in in the state. Similar impact assessment studies on mangroves have been conducted on the east coast of India, which is vulnerable to cyclones. The study was commissioned by the state government’s Mangrove Foundation last year to gauge how effective the mangrove patches in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts were in restricting or preventing damage to the coastline by the Nisarga and Tauktae cyclones that hit the state’s coastline in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Gang war between school students’ behind bomb attacks in Pra...Premium
‘Gang war between school students’ behind bomb attacks in Pra...
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
More from Mumbai

Tauktae, an extremely severely cyclonic storm wreaked havoc in the Raigad district. According to official records, it caused damage to 11,144 houses and 15,00 hectares of farmland, mainly mango, coconut and paddy. The cyclone also damaged 2,542 structures partially, while a few were destroyed in Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

Mithun Chakraborty claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP; ruling party hits back

2

Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the Money Laundering Act

3

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

4

Maharashtra two-man show nearing end, Cabinet expansion on the anvil

5

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

Featured Stories

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
Explained: What is cryptojacking, the cyber attack carried out by crypto ...
Explained: What is cryptojacking, the cyber attack carried out by crypto ...
Explained: India’s role in UN Peacekeeping Missions over the years
Explained: India’s role in UN Peacekeeping Missions over the years
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
Once homeless and suicidal, an asylum seeker becomes England's medal hope
Indian hand behind 'English' weightlifter

Once homeless and suicidal, an asylum seeker becomes England's medal hope

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Fed opts for 75-basis-point rate hike, flags weakening economic data

Fed opts for 75-basis-point rate hike, flags weakening economic data

3rd ODI: India reach 115/1 before rain stops play
LIVE UPDATES

3rd ODI: India reach 115/1 before rain stops play

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

How EC revised poll guidelines on freebies after 2013 SC order
‘Revdi’ debate

How EC revised poll guidelines on freebies after 2013 SC order

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’

Premium
Mithun claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

Mithun claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values
Opinion

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values

Premium
Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during lockdown

Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during lockdown

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's
Explained

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's

Premium
Shamshera director on film's box office failure: 'Couldn't handle hate and rage'

Shamshera director on film's box office failure: 'Couldn't handle hate and rage'

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement