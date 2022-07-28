Mangroves prevented saltwater ingress during Nisarga, Tauktae cyclones: Study

July 28, 2022 12:59:53 am
MANGROVES ALONG the state’s coastline prevented seawater ingress on the land in mangrove areas when two cyclones hit the western coast of Maharashtra in 2020 and 2021, according to a study by Pune-based NGO Shrushti Conservation Foundation.
The study found that the damage caused by Nisarga and Tauktae cyclones in mangrove and non-mangrove areas showed that the presence the coastal vegetation and mangroves resulted in reduced damage to houses in many areas (in most cases, with damage to roofs).
Mangroves in various creeks played a major role in stabilising and protecting sediments and acted as an adequate buffer to minimise damage due to water inundation in the nearby habitats. “Compared to the non-mangrove areas, the mangrove vegetation received less damage in moderate and high impact classes, suggesting the vital role of mangroves during cyclones, except for the Velas-Bankot cluster in Ratnagiri district,” it said.
This is the first such integrative study in in the state. Similar impact assessment studies on mangroves have been conducted on the east coast of India, which is vulnerable to cyclones. The study was commissioned by the state government’s Mangrove Foundation last year to gauge how effective the mangrove patches in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts were in restricting or preventing damage to the coastline by the Nisarga and Tauktae cyclones that hit the state’s coastline in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
Subscriber Only Stories
Tauktae, an extremely severely cyclonic storm wreaked havoc in the Raigad district. According to official records, it caused damage to 11,144 houses and 15,00 hectares of farmland, mainly mango, coconut and paddy. The cyclone also damaged 2,542 structures partially, while a few were destroyed in Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Once homeless and suicidal, an asylum seeker becomes England's medal hope
Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’Premium
A case of SC’s comments going against Indian valuesPremium
What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer'sPremium
Latest News
Sena banks on shakhas for BMC elections, BJP may play spoilsport
CWG 2022: Harmanpreet swings a golf club at nets to get into rhythm before women’s cricket opener against Aussies
ED questions Sonia | ‘Aged and ailing’: Azad makes emotional pitch, party holds protests
Over 35.5% kids stunted, govt releases target to curb malnutrition
Sanjay Raut skips ED summons again in money laundering probe
Police begin crackdown: 2,203 prohibition cases lodged in 2 days
Shubman Gill sharpens his ODI game
Three men arrested for trying to extort businessman of Rs 50 lakh
3 jumbo Covid centres shut, BMC to close 5 more
IIIT-Surat students protest move to incomplete campus with temporary classrooms
Woman duped of Rs 11 lakh by conman via marriage portal
Ranveer Singh booked: Cyber police roped in to get IP address of device used to upload nude photos