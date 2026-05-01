Mango season in Mumbai: From aamras puri to Japanese dojima rolls, here is where to eat right now

It is officially the mango season. The king of fruits is here, and Mumbai’s restaurants are making the most of it. If you are wondering where to go, what to have, we have put together a list:

Mizu Izakaya, Khar West

Chef and co-founder Lakhan Jethani gives the Alphonso a Japanese edit. The Mango Dojima Roll, an olive oil roulade sponge with lemon zest, passion fruit syrup, Alphonso slices, mint compote, mascarpone and vanilla bean chantilly, is back on the menu. The Watermelon Blossom Kakigori brings in gulkand for floral depth. On the bar side, a Clarified Mango Milkshake blended with housemade vanilla vodka and a Mango Ice Cream Soda round things out.

Pardon our French, Ballard Estate, Fort

Pooja Dhingra’s Ballard Estate cafe is doing mango quietly and well. The Mango Toast pairs mango salsa with ricotta, jalapeño, basil and spiced walnuts on sourdough. The Mango Granola Bowl featuring mango yogurt, cinnamon granola, fresh mango, handles the health end of brunch. For dessert, the Mango Soft Serve comes with croissant crumbs and mango sauce. The Mango Matcha is their beverage pick of the season.

Apero by Malvika, Khar West

Malvika Mulchandani’s approach to mango is anything but boring. The savoury side includes a Mango Salsa Pull Me Up Cheese Dome, Mango Coconut and Sesame Cheese Dome and a Red Chilli Aachari Mango Dome — bold, layered, designed for sharing. The Mango Cheese Jar and Red Paprika and Dried Mango Jar work well for gatherings. On the dessert side, a Mango and Pistachio Brulee Dream Cake, Mango Tres Leches and Mango Float are the highlights alongside Mango and Vanilla and Chocolate and Mango cakes.

The Bread Bar, Deonar, Chembur

Chef Rachi Gupta’s artisanal bakery and all-day brunch spot has built a generous mango menu across every category. Drinks include a Mango Cold Brew and Mango Passionfruit Lemonade. Brunch options cover a Mango Cream Cheese Croissant and Mango Avocado Toast. The dessert section runs to a Mango Lemon Donut, Mango Gateaux and a Mango Raspberry Swiss Roll. If you are eating clean, there is a Greek Mango Smoothie Bowl, Mango Chia Pudding and an Alphonso Mango Protein Shake.

Vanilla Beans, Bandra West

Deepa and Rohit Desai’s 100 percent eggless patisserie has built its mango menu around the Alphonso. While the Mango Fresh Cream Cake keeps it simple with ripe Alphonso pieces, silky whipped cream and their signature light sponge, their Aamras Malai Cake is more interesting: concentrated Alphonso aamras with cardamom and cream, essentially a rasmalai in cake form. The Mango Passion Fruit Cheesecake and Mango Coconut Cake are worth a try if you are feeling experimental.

Aam Rasmalai Cake at Vanilla Beans. (Express Photos) Aam Rasmalai Cake at Vanilla Beans. (Express Photos)

Smoor, all Mumbai outlets

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Vimal Sharma’s Smoor keeps the focus on texture and restraint. The Mango Crème Tub is smooth and straightforward. The Classic Mango Tres Leches soaks a light sponge in mango-infused milk and finishes with fresh mango. The Tropical Mango Cake adds almond slices to the mix. The Mango Classic Cheesecake, with its softly balanced sweetness, is probably the most crowd-pleasing option on the menu.

Blondie, Khar

Bastian Hospitality’s Blondie keeps it to one drink and does it properly. The Mango Matcha layers ceremonial grade matcha with a house-made mango compote, oat milk and ice. Earthy, creamy and cold, exactly what a Mumbai summer calls for.

Scarlett House, Bandra and Juhu

Scarlett House is doing mango across the full menu. Savoury highlights include Pulled Chicken Mango Taco, Sunset Mango Tofu Curry and Chilli Mango Prawns. The dessert menu covers a Mango Coconut Mousse and a Mango Cheesecake, enough range to suit most moods.

Alphonso Mango Spaghetti at Ice Cream Works Gold. (Photo: Special Arrangement) Alphonso Mango Spaghetti at Ice Cream Works Gold. (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Ice Cream Works, all Mumbai stores

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Ice Cream Works has a playful take on the season. The Alphonso Mango Spaghetti turns ice cream into fine noodle-like strands. The Alphonso Mango Ice Age is finely shaved mango ice. The Alphonso Mango Bar is a nostalgic classic. For those avoiding sugar, there is an Alphonso Mango Popsicle. Something for everyone, across every age.

Shree Thaker Bhojanalay, Kalbadevi

Can it be a fulfilled mango season without aamras puri? While plenty of restaurants and eateries offer this classic combination, and do it very well, our personal favourite is Shree Thaker Bhojanalay, tucked in the lanes of Kalbadevi. Their summer thali features aamras, puri and a mango-flavoured kadhi that alone is worth the trip.