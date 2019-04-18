Mango export season starts, consignments leave for US, Australia

The mango export season has started in Maharashtra, with 28 tonnes of the fruit leaving for American and Australian shores. Officers of the Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB) said they are aiming for a 15-20 per cent increase compared to last year’s exports. This year, Board officials have set a target of 800 tonnes of exports for US markets.

Alphonso mangoes form a substantial chunk of India’s export basket as the fruit is in great demand in many markets abroad. Last year, 49,180.46 tonnes of mangoes were exported from India, with majority of the produce coming from orchards in Maharashtra.

MSAMB officals said the 28 tonnes of mangoes, meant for American and Australian markets, have been treated in an irradiation facility in Vashi. Similarly, 7.5 tonnes of mangoes for Russian and New Zealand markets have received the vapour heat treatment.

In order to facilitate exports, the MSAMB recently organised two workshops in Konkan for farmers, as well as for buyers and sellers.

Workshops were also conducted on how to produce export-quality fruits.