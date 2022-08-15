Mangaon nominates widow as sarpanch to hoist Tricolour today

Mangaon, one of the first villages in Maharashtra to ban age-old rituals that ostracise widows, has nominated one as its sarpanch for August 15, when she will hoist the Tricolour. This village in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district wants its residents to not only hoist a Tricolor in their houses but also read the Constitution that guarantees them their rights.

Mangaon holds a special place in the history of the social reform movements in the country. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj held the first joint conference against untouchability on March 21, 1920 in this village.

For the country’s 75th Independence Day, the village undertook a campaign. “Har ghar tiranga, har ghar samvidhan (Tricolor in every house, Constitution in every house) is our call,” said Raju Magdum, sarpanch of Mangaon.

On August 8, the village’s gram sabha decided that women widows should be given the honor to hoist the flag on Independence Day. “The village nominated me to hoist the flag on Monday,” Sapna Sunil Patil told The Indian Express.

Patil has two daughters and lost her husband in a road accident a year ago. But her husband’s family stood behind her and told her not to follow any rituals that widow usually follow.

“My sisters-in-law, mother-in-law and other men in the family told me that I should continue living as I was earlier. Many women face terrible atrocities when they lose their husbands but I was lucky to have a family like this,” she said, adding that even before the village officially banned these traditions, her family stood for her.

“I have prepared a small speech to be given after hoisting the flag and have asked my daughter to record it. It will be the first time that I will hoist the flag before so many people. This is so overwhelming, especially the love and respect from family and villagers,” she said. The village had nominated two other widows, Vandana Gautam Jadhav and Prajakta Santosh Powar, as sarpanch and deputy sarpanch on August 14 as well.

“Our gram panchayat decided that each household should have a copy of the Constitution, which has guaranteed us the right to live with equality. Our village is blessed as it hosted both Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and the struggle against untouchability started from here. We decided that our 75th Independence Day should be celebrated to remember our history,” said Magdum.