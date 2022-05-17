scorecardresearch
Monday, May 16, 2022
‘Manav Seva’: Outreach programme launched at Byculla Women’s Prison

A T Patil, Senior Jailor at the Byculla prison, addressed the inmates and encouraged them to gain from the yoga and meditation programmes that are to be conducted.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 17, 2022 4:33:10 am
At the inaugural function held on Saturday. (Express Photo)

THE INAUGURAL function of Sri M’s outreach programme, ‘Manav Seva – Beyond Barriers,’ for the prison inmates to be conducted in various cities across the country was held at Byculla Women’s Prison on Saturday. Sri M is a renowned social reformer and educationist.

A short film on the life and works of Sri Aurobindo was presented to enhance the possibility of self-reflection among the inmates.

A video of Sri M addressing the inmates from the Sabarmati prison in Gujarat was also presented to the inmates with his message — ‘to think of their prison cell as their ashram and devote some time for their inner well-being by practicing meditation for at least for 15 minutes on a regular basis.’

Advertisement