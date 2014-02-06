Man with ‘Sena links’ shot at, 2 arrested

A driver working for the president of a consumer redressal forum of the Shiv Sena was seriously injured after an assailant fired four rounds at him in Santacruz (East) Thursday.

After a chase on foot, two traffic police constables nabbed the suspect and a woman accomplice and handed them over to Vakola police.

The suspect, Izhar Khan (25), reportedly told the police that he flew in to the city from Malaysia to “get even” with the victim Ramchandra Pal (41) his neighbour in Santacruz (East) after his mentally-challenged sister was allegedly sexually abused by Pal. Izhar was employed as a salesman in Brunei, police said.

Vakola police said the shootout took place around 10.30am in Kalina near Noori Masjid in Khuraiyaa Estate, Santacruz (East). Izhar, who was carrying a pistol, arrived at the spot Thursday with his niece Saba Khan (26), another accomplice Nasir Khan. The trio waited near Noori Masjid for Pal.

Police said as soon as Pal came out on to the road, Saba pointed towards him, after which Izhar opened fire. Nasir, who was standing nearby, fled.

Senior inspector Vinayak Mulay said, “Nasir is still at large. The two arrested suspects will be produced in court Friday.”

Izhar reportedly told police that Pal was sexually exploiting his 45-year-old sister, who is mentally challenged. The sister’s husband saw the act, but he was helpless as Pal was an “influential person”, Izhar told police.

Police said a few years ago, Izhar’s sister became pregnant and delivered a baby boy, whose father was Pal. The boy was given to an orphanage home.

When Izhar and Saba learned about this, they allegedly warned Pal, but he did not pay heed as he allegedly boasted of political backing, said police. Saba helped Izhar as her in-laws taunted her about her aunt, said police sources.

Dramatic chase

As a crowd began gathering after the firing, eyewitness Arshad Ali Saddiq Sheikh (23), who is deaf and mute, spotted Izhar escaping and gave chase

When Izhar attempted to board a BEST bus, Sheikh removed his muffler from his neck, used it to nab Izhar and pinned him to the ground

JUST As Izhar was about to overpower Shaikh, traffic constables Deepak Nikam and Anil Gunge, who were on duty in the area, spotted them and nabbed the suspect. Mumbai Police Commissioner Satyapal Singh has announced a cash prize of Rs 2,000 each for the two traffic constables

