Man and wife booked for unnatural sex, performing black magic against IIT-Bombay student

The Mumbai police have booked a man in his mid-forties and his wife on charges of attempt to murder, unnatural sex and sections of the Black Magic Act based on a complaint lodged by an IIT-Bombay student. The police registered the FIR Saturday and said they have not made any arrests so far in the case.

Senior Inspector of Powai police Budhan Sawant said the complainant, who is in his thirties, and the accused met on the Grindr app nearly two years ago. The complainant has alleged the accused had unnatural sex with him, and held his neck in a manner that could have killed him.

The complainant also alleged the accused tied his hand and neck and burnt his body at several places while performing tantric sex. He also said the accused and his wife, who has also been named as an accused in the case, had made him into a sex slave.

Sawant said they are investigating the complaint and will make arrests in the case soon. Both accused are highly educated and have well-to-do jobs, the officer added.