scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Advertisement

Man and wife booked for unnatural sex, performing black magic against IIT-Bombay student

The police registered the FIR Saturday and said they have not made any arrests so far in the case.

Man and woman bookedPolice said said they are investigating the complaint and will make arrests in the case soon. (File Photo)
Listen to this article
Man and wife booked for unnatural sex, performing black magic against IIT-Bombay student
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Mumbai police have booked a man in his mid-forties and his wife on charges of attempt to murder, unnatural sex and sections of the Black Magic Act based on a complaint lodged by an IIT-Bombay student. The police registered the FIR Saturday and said they have not made any arrests so far in the case.

Senior Inspector of Powai police Budhan Sawant said the complainant, who is in his thirties, and the accused met on the Grindr app nearly two years ago. The complainant has alleged the accused had unnatural sex with him, and held his neck in a manner that could have killed him.

The complainant also alleged the accused tied his hand and neck and burnt his body at several places while performing tantric sex. He also said the accused and his wife, who has also been named as an accused in the case, had made him into a sex slave.

More from Mumbai

Sawant said they are investigating the complaint and will make arrests in the case soon. Both accused are highly educated and have well-to-do jobs, the officer added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Delhi Confidential: With Yeddiyurappa’s son, a strategic call for B...
Delhi Confidential: With Yeddiyurappa’s son, a strategic call for B...

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 13:11 IST
Next Story

WPL Auction 2023 DC: Full players list of WPL Delhi Capitals

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close