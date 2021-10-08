Man who stole from Naval officer’s flat has 215 cases on him: cops

The Powai police, who recently cracked a burglary case at the flat of a retired Naval officer, said that one of the accused arrested by them is a serial burglar with 215 cases against him in four states.

The burglary took place sometime between September 18 and 19 at a flat in Jalvayu Vihar in Powai. The Navy officer had gone to Agartala with his wife on September 10. The couple had handed over their house keys to their domestic help Shaila Shirke (45), who stays in Vikhroli. On September 19 afternoon, when she reached the house, she found that the lock of the door was broken.

The accused hoodwinked the security by entering the building compound in a rented car, leading them to believe they were visitors, the police said.

Based on CCTV footage in the vicinity, police got their first lead and nabbed Tauseef Qureshi, 36, Gaus Passa Moinuddin Sheikh (31) and Mohamed Saleem Qureshi (49). The accused were nabbed from Hyderabad and Raichur in Karnataka.

“The accused stole valuables worth Rs 24.71 lakh and we have recovered valuables worth Rs 21.60 lakh,” said Mahesh Reddy, DCP zone 10. “The accused used to travel by flights for committing burglaries. Qureshi has 215 cases against him in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Jaipur, Surat, Cyberabad and Hyderabad. Most cases are of theft and burglary,” said Aaburao Sonavane, senior inspector of Powai police station.

Qureshi has also burgled the house of a prominent personality from Jaipur and the house of gangster Chhota Rajan’s sister nearly two decades ago.