Mumbai: Man who pushed differently-abled woman off train in robbery bid caught on CCTV

A day after a 31-year-old differently-abled woman was pushed off a running train in a robbery attempt, police have launched a hunt for the accused, who they suspect has been involved in two similar cases in Mumbai in the past year. The accused was identified by the woman, who picked him out from CCTV footage shown to her by Government Railway Police (GRP).

The woman, identified as Nagma Ansari, was returning after visiting a mosque in Dadar, and boarded the Gujarat Express at around 1.30 pm on Friday. GRP officials said the accused boarded the train soon after Ansari and began shutting the windows of the coach. When she questioned him, he told her he was a member of the cleaning staff, they added. He then allegedly asked her to hand over her valuables and when she cried for help, he pushed her off the train, officials said. Ansari was found lying between Mahalaxmi and Mumbai Central, and was rushed to Nair hospital, where one of her legs had to be amputated. The accused stole Rs 4,000 in cash and a cellphone from her.

Senior Police Inspector Shailendra Dhiwar said the accused has committed a similar robbery on a Borivali-bound train in November, while another similar case was recorded last year. “We are tracing the location of the stolen cellphone. The CCTV footage of the man who committed the past two crimes has matched this one,” he said.

According to GRP, he was seen roaming with a handkerchief tied to his head and a cap over it, along with a pair of shirt and pants. “He seems to be targeting women travelling on such long distance trains,” Dhiwar said. The woman has two children and lived with her husband on Mumbai Central station, while her children live with their grandmother in Nallasopara.

