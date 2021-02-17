Man who plotted to plant narcotics in NCP leader’s car arrested: Mumbai Police

While the police thought he was to sell the contraband, during his interrogation, Mandiwala told the police that he had been asked to plant the MD in the vehicle of Koli by Sardar.

Mumbai Police, who are investigating an alleged conspiracy to plant narcotics in the vehicle of a NCP leader, have arrested two more persons in connection with the case, including the main accused.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police had arrested three persons earlier, who had admitted a plan to plant 150 grams of mephedrone in the vehicle of NCP’s south Mumbai secretary Vijay Koli, said police. Based on their interrogation, two others were arrested last week.

An officer said that the two, identified as Abdul Aziz Shaikh alias Ajju and Zafar Shaikh, were also arrested by the ANC. Abdul had allegedly paid the other accused, including Asif Sardar – the president of a NGO involved in raising awareness against the use of narcotics – to procure the drugs and plant it in Koli’s vehicle.

Abdul wanted to plant the narcotics because he was tired of Koli’s complaints against him to the BMC regarding his work in the regularisation of illegal slums in the area, said police. Abdul also told the police that he had a political rivalry with Koli.

Police are investigating the case further to find out if anyone else was involved in the plan.

Earlier, on January 9, ANC DCP Data Nalawade had received a tip-off about a person possessing 150 grams of mephedrone coming to Dongri area. Accordingly, a team led by ANC Azad Maidan unit in-charge Datta Maswekar laid a trap and detained Ayaz Mandiwala, from whom 150 grams of MD was seized.

Following this, the ANC arrested Sardar and one Mohammad Nabi, who told them that it was Abdul who had paid them to plant the narcotics. It was Nabi who had procured the narcotics, said police. The duo told the police about a meeting with Abdul and Zafar, when the plan was hatched to carry out the crime.

The police had been looking for the two accused, who were eventually arrested last week. During interrogation, Abdul told the police that he had also complained to the NCP south Mumbai district president about Koli. However, when the complaints against him continued, he decided to execute the plan. All the five accused are currently in judicial custody.