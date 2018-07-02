Man who ‘killed’ friend for touching hair, held by Mumbai Crime Branch

A 23-year-old man was arrested by the police on Sunday for allegedly murdering his friend after he got irritated with him for touching his newly cut and coloured hair. A fight had broken out between the two friends in Baiganwadi, Govandi, at 4 pm on Saturday, minutes after Kaleem Razzaq (23), walked out of a barber’s shop. He was approached by his friend Mohammed Hussain Shaikh (25).

The police said Shaikh wanted to know where Razzaq had got his hair cut and coloured. “He kept touching the hair of the accused, which caused him a lot of irritation,” said Deepak Pagare, senior inspector, Shivaji Nagar police station. After the two men began to argue, Razzaq pulled out a knife and allegedly stabbed Shaikh multiple times in the neck, chest and back and fled, the police said. The police initially received information that Razzaq had fled to Navi Mumbai.

But soon, the police learned that Razzaq was heading back towards Mumbai’s eastern suburbs and Unit 6 of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch trapped him at Chheda Nagar in Chembur on Sunday morning. The police had received information that he was headed towards Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Kurla to take a train out of the city.

Razzaq was handed over to Shivaji Nagar police, which booked him for murder.

