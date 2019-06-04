Thane: Man who jumped parole in murder case held after 14 years

The Thane Crime Branch on Monday arrested a 62-year-old man from Padhga for allegedly killing his uncle 16 years ago. The man had allegedly been absconding for the past 14 years after jumping parole in 2005.

Advertising

The crime branch’s Unit-I officials said the accused was identified as Eknath Mukane, a resident of Padhga. “Mukane had killed his uncle in 1997 over some property issues. He was sentenced to life in 1999. However, in 2005, when he was granted parole, he never returned and went missing,” said a senior crime branch officer.

In 2019, Senior Inspector Nitin Thakre got information of Mukane’s whereabouts from some informants. “Mukane was living in a village in Kalyan taluka, where one of his distant in-laws’ resided. There he was living under a false name and identity and his relatives had been providing a good cover,” a senior officer said.

“Mukane was lodged in Yerwada prison, from where he jumped parole. We have intimated the police and are investigating to find out if he collaborated with someone to obtain fake identification documents,” said a senior Thane Police officer.