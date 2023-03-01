scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
‘My prayers not answered’: Man vandalises cross at Mumbai’s Orlem, arrested

According to the police, the man, a native of Orissa, moved to Mumbai with the hope of finding a job in film industry.

Man arrested by Pune police who allegedly vandalised a grotto and cross at Orlem.
‘My prayers not answered’: Man vandalises cross at Mumbai’s Orlem, arrested
The Mumbai police Tuesday arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly vandalised a grotto and cross at Orlem in Malad (East) on February 23, officials said.

The accused identified as Kirtan Singh told the police that he felt frustrated and vandalised the structure as his prayers were not answered, said an officer from Malad station.

According to the officer, Singh, a native of Orissa, would pray at the grotto opposite Our Lady of Lourdes Church at Orlem. “He was frustrated since he was finding it difficult to find work in the city to where he migrated in 2020. He had moved here hoping to find a job in the film industry. So he took up a small job at a Chinese food stall. In spite of his struggle, he could not get the job he wished for. In the frustration he ended up damaging the grotto and cross,” said the officer who added that Singh had lost his mother and brother recently.

The police identified Singh and tracked him down based on technical inputs and CCTV footage.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 14:03 IST
