Man uses fake number plate to avoid paying Rs 24,300 e-challan dues

THE BANDRA Police recently arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly using at least three fake number plates on his bike to avoid paying e-challan dues totaling Rs 24,300. An FIR was registered against him on April 30 for cheating the government and he was subsequently arrested.

The complainant, Latif Shaikh, 47, is a traffic police constable. On April 29, he was posted at the Lucky junction on S V Road in Bandra (west) when he spotted a biker driving without a helmet and stopped him.

On being asked to show his licence, Sayyad Ramzan said he was not carrying it. The constable then checked his device to find if the biker had any pending e-challan dues. But no record showed up, meaning that the number plate was forged.

Ramzan runs a small mobile phone business and is a resident of Gavdevi road Dongri in Andheri (west). During inquiry, police found out that there were two number plates in his name — with e-challans dues worth Rs 14,300 and Rs 10,000 pending.

The police checked the chassis number of his bike which revealed its real number plate. Ramzan was taken to Bandra police station where an FIR was registered against him under sections 420 (cheating), 467(forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for cheating) and 471 (using genuine as fraud) of the IPC.