Man, two sons booked for raping 14-year-old girl repeatedly at their Mumbai home

The Mumbai police booked a 50-year-old man and his two sons for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl at their residence over months. The police said the accused, who is the survivor’s maternal uncle, and his older son, 19, were arrested on Saturday. As the man’s other son is a minor, investigators have served him a notice.

The police revealed that the girl, who lives with her parents and other relatives on the outskirts of Mumbai, would often visit her uncle’s house in the city. An officer said, “The three accused raped her multiple times during her visits to their house, following which they threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about it.”

The police said the sexual assault had been taking place for some months and came to light on Saturday after the girl allegedly complained about it to another uncle. Soon after, the girl’s relatives reported the matter to the local police, but the case was transferred to the city police as the assault had taken place in Mumbai. The two men were then traced and arrested.

Investigators said they have been booked under sections pertaining to rape in the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.