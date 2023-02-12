scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Advertisement

Man, two sons booked for raping 14-year-old girl repeatedly at their Mumbai home

The Mumbai police said the girl was raped multiple times at her maternal uncle’s house. The matter came to light after the girl complained about it to another uncle.

The police said the sexual assault had been taking place for some months. (File photo)

The Mumbai police booked a 50-year-old man and his two sons for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl at their residence over months. The police said the accused, who is the survivor’s maternal uncle, and his older son, 19, were arrested on Saturday. As the man’s other son is a minor, investigators have served him a notice.

The police revealed that the girl, who lives with her parents and other relatives on the outskirts of Mumbai, would often visit her uncle’s house in the city. An officer said, “The three accused raped her multiple times during her visits to their house, following which they threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about it.”

The police said the sexual assault had been taking place for some months and came to light on Saturday after the girl allegedly complained about it to another uncle. Soon after, the girl’s relatives reported the matter to the local police, but the case was transferred to the city police as the assault had taken place in Mumbai. The two men were then traced and arrested.

More from Mumbai

Investigators said they have been booked under sections pertaining to rape in the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
Tavleen Singh writes: PM Modi has done more to ‘satisfy’ basic needs of o...
Tavleen Singh writes: PM Modi has done more to ‘satisfy’ basic needs of o...
‘Mangrove Mission’ helps Sundarbans residents fight storms, cyclones and ...
‘Mangrove Mission’ helps Sundarbans residents fight storms, cyclones and ...

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 13:31 IST
Next Story

Maharashtra via Raipur, Delhi, Jharkhand: Who is new Governor Ramesh Bais?

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close