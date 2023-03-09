Man, two friends held for Rs 2 crore insurance fraud in Mumbai

In an attempt to avail insurance money fraudulently from the LIC insurance company, a 35-year-old man faked his own death. The man was arrested along with his two friends who helped him orchestrate the fraud.

Dinesh Taksale had purchased an insurance worth Rs 2 crore in April 2015. In 2017, the insurance money was claimed under the pretext that Taksale had died in a road accident in December 2016.

After receiving the claim application, the insurance company inquired into Taksale’s death and found him to be still alive. Based on this, Assistant Administrative Officer Omprakash Sahu of the Dadar (West) LIC branch filed a complaint on February 21.

Soon, the Shivaji Park police investigated the case and it was revealed that Taksale, along with two of his friends, Anil Latke and Vijay Malwade, had planned the insurance claim fraud.

Latke and Malwade are both engineering diploma professionals. Superintendent of Police Manoj Patil said, “Taksale had applied for an insurance worth Rs 8 crore but after checking his income, which was earned through farming and running a mess, the insurance company gave him an insurance worth Rs 2 crore.”

The body of an orphaned man who died in a road accident in Ahmednagar had been prepared to be shown as the body of Dinesh Taksale. The accused had prepared the post mortem note and applied for the insurance claim based on it. A couple had gone to claim the body of the unidentified man who had died in the accident. The couple claimed that the deceased man was Taksale. The Shivaji Park police told The Indian Express that the couple was not his parents. Taksale’s father had died a couple years ago, the police said.

After the investigation, on March 2, Taksale was arrested. Two days later, Latke and Malwade were arrested as well.

Taksale’s real mother was unaware of the insurance claim fraud. “Taksale’s mother was the one who told us that her son is still alive,” said Patil. The police told The Indian Express that the man who died in the road accident has not been identified yet. The investigation is still ongoing.

The Shivaji Park police station registered an offence under Indian Penal Code Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 120(a) and 511.