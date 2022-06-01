Man tries to save a bird on Bandra-Worli Sea Link, run over by taxi

A 43-year-old man who got down from his car on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link to check a bird, which was hit by his vehicle, was run over by a speeding taxi on Monday afternoon, according to the Mumbai police. The man died in the accident and his driver sustained serious injuries but is out of danger, added the police.

The accident took place around 1.30 pm when Amar Jariwala, a resident of Nepean Sea Road, was travelling towards Malad. A kite was hit by their car on Bandra-Worli Sea Link and Jariwala got down to help the injured bird. His driver Shyam Sundar Kamat accompanied him. Both were by a speeding taxi.

While Jariwala was declared dead at a hospital before being admitted, his driver was in a critical condition. On Wednesday, a Worli police official said the driver is now out of danger.

Jariwala’s father Manish told the police that they do not want any action against the driver as they don’t want him to suffer. He also told the police that his son had a lot of compassion for living beings and always helped and cared for birds and animals.

However, the police said they will not withdraw the First Information Report (FIR) lodged against the driver. “The taxi driver needs to drive in such a way that the vehicle is in total control. He has to see objects from a distance of 100 metres and drive accordingly. We have taken the correct action. The victim’s family may not want action against the driver but we have done the right thing. We will not take the case back. We will chargesheet him,” said Anil Koli, a senior inspector at the Worli police station.

Jariwala is survived by his parents, wife and two daughters.