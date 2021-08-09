Man tries to rent out flat through online property portal, gets duped of Rs 1.30 lakh

The complainant is an official with the Western Railway and stays in Vasai (East).

A 52-year-old man, who was trying to rent his one-BHK flat in Pimpri, Pune, through an online property website, was duped of Rs 1.30 lakh by a cyber fraudster.

The fraudster, who showed interest in renting his flat, tricked him on the pretext of sending an advance payment. An FIR was registered on August 5 at the Manikpur police station in Vasai.

The complainant is an official with the Western Railway and stays in Vasai (East). On August 3, he had put up an advertisement on a property website for renting his flat in Pune.

On the same day, the fraudster called up the complainant and said he wants to take his flat on rent. He cooked-up a story that he has been transferred from Bengaluru to Pune and needs to find a flat urgently on rent.

The fraudster said he will be coming to stay in his flat on August 11 and requested him to keep the flat clean and tidy. The fraudster then told the complainant that he is sending an advance payment.

On this pretext, he made the complainant give his bank details and sent him a link asking him to click on it. The complainant clicked on the link and Rs 1 lakh was deducted from his account.

The fraudster then told the complainant that there was some technical error and he was unable to make the payment and asked him to give details of another bank account. The complainant followed the instructions and another Rs 30,000 got deducted after which he realized that he had been duped.