Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Man tries to increase credit limit, loses over Rs 22,000 in cyber fraud

The victim was tricked into entering an OTP on the link sent to his phone and his bank account was drained of the amount.

Rajput was attempting to increase the credit limit on his Kotak Mahindra credit card.
Man tries to increase credit limit, loses over Rs 22,000 in cyber fraud
A 29-year-old man was duped of Rs 22,396 by a cyber-fraudster claiming to be a bank employee. Ramsingh Rajput, a resident of Kalbadevi, was tricked into entering an OTP on the link sent to his phone and his bank account was drained of the amount.

Working as a sales manager at a garment store, Rajput was attempting to increase the credit limit on his Kotak Mahindra credit card. On January 14, a woman, who allegedly claimed her name was Priyanka Dharma, called Rajput informing him that his credit limit could be increased. She also claimed to be calling from the Kotak Mahindra credit card department.

She forwarded a suspicious link on the victim’s mobile phone and had him enter the OTP he had received onto the link. Soon after, the police said, the accused transferred Rs 22,396 from the victim’s bank account.

On January 14, the LT Marg police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and IT Act sections 66 C, (identity theft) and 66 D (cheating by personation by using computer resource).

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 16:57 IST
