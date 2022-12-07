scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Man tries to get Fastag refund, loses Rs 1 lakh in cyberfraud

The 38-year-old victim called a fake customer care number and a fraudster obtained his banking details through AnyDesk app

The MRA Marg police station registered a First Information Report (FIR) on December 6 based on the complaint of the 38-year-old victim who is an electric goods trader from south Mumbai. (File)
A man in Mumbai who tried to seek a Fastag refund allegedly lost Rs 1 lakh in a cyberfraud after calling a fake customer care number, the police said.

Fastag is an electronic toll collection system allowing motorists to make toll payments directly from linked accounts and thereby reducing long queues at toll plazas.

The MRA Marg police station registered a First Information Report (FIR) on December 6 based on the complaint of the 38-year-old victim who is an electric goods trader from south Mumbai. On December 3, he wanted to go to Gujarat and recharged his Fastag account. He tried adding Rs 1,500 but mistakenly added Rs 15,000, the police said.

He then tried to seek a refund from Fastag and searched for a customer care number on the internet. The complainant ended up calling on a fake number and a fraudster posing as an executive offered to help him. The fraudster made him download and install AnyDesk, a remote-access application used to view mobile activities, according to the FIR.

The fraudster asked the complainant to make a small payment as a fee to initiate the refund process. As the complainant made the payment, the fraudster saw his bank details and used them to transfer Rs 1 lakh from his account, the police said.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 01:18:37 pm
