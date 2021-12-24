Man tries to get a ‘call boy’ job, duped by women of Rs 1.54 lakh

A 25-year-old man, who works in a spare part shop, went on a call boy website in the hope of getting a job of a call boy and was tricked into paying Rs 1.54 lakh by two women and a man. The complainant later learnt that it was a phishing website and that he was conned by cyber-fraudsters.

An FIR was registered at the Matunga police station on December 22. The complainant told the police that he logged onto the website on his mobile phone on December 5 to get a job as a call boy.

He got Simran Sharma’s number from the website and called her. She told him to speak on WhatsApp. They started chatting and Sharma told him to send his entire details along with his photograph.

After the complainant sent all his details, Sharma sent him a chart for membership fees. She then asked him to pay membership fees to one Amit Sharma for making the identity card and for getting clients through them he will have to pay them 20 percent of his earnings while he can keep the remaining 80 percent.

The complainant paid the fees to become a member and to win his trust, Simran Sharma sent him an identity card along with the number of a woman Usha along with her mobile number and said a meeting has been fixed with her.

She asked the complainant to send an additional Rs 32000 for booking a room in a hotel, contraceptives, cab service, cab waiting, security charges and other miscellaneous charges. They later told him that something went wrong and Usha connected him with another woman called Arohi. Using the same modus, Usha tricked him into paying Rs 1.22 lakh and this meeting too got canceled. The man then realised that he was being conned and decided to approach the police.