Caught on cam: Man tries to escape, speeds away with Mumbai traffic cop seated on car’s bonnet

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a traffic constable is seen seated on the bonnet of an SUV car in a bid to stop the motorist from running away after a traffic violation. However, within moments, the motorist speeds away from the spot with the constable still seated on the bonnet.

The incident took place in Andheri (west) Thursday morning and an FIR has been registered against the unknown motorist.

According to the DN Nagar Police Station, the incident took place at 11 am near Azad Nagar Metro Station. Vijaysingh Gurav, 48, a traffic police constable, was on duty posted below the Metro bridge when he spotted the SUV moving in the wrong lane on J P road.

The constable signalled him to stop but the motorist showed him some identity card and said he is a mediaperson and tried to run away from the spot. To stop him, the constable sat on the car’s bonnet but the driver, in a bid to escape, sped away from the spot with the constable still seated on his car’s bonnet.

The motorist managed to escape from the spot after the constable got down from the bonnet. “We have traced the car but the driver ran off. We will find him,” said a police official from DN Nagar Police Station.

The FIR was registered for rash driving, endangering lives and obstructing public servant from discharging duty under Sections 353, 336, 279 of the IPC and 184 of the MV Act.