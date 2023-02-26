Man tries to buy used furniture, loses Rs 67,000 in cyber fraud

A 48-year-old man in Mumbai was cheated of nearly Rs 67,000 by cyber criminals while trying to buy second-hand furniture, said the police.

Sachin Mayekar, a resident of Prabhadevi, was forwarded a link to a Facebook post by his wife. In the post, a person said he was in the Army and was looking to sell eight household appliances, the police said.

Mayekar wished to buy all the appliances listed and sent a message to the number given in the post. Mayekar called the number, and the person on the other end claimed his name was Raju Das. The seller agreed to hand over the appliances for Rs 60,000.

The victim sent an advance payment of Rs 5,500 to the accused. On February 20, the victim agreed to pay more money to the accused for the furniture. This time the accused shared the details of an Indian Post Bank account. Mayekar made a payment of Rs 12,600.

However, the accused claimed the payment was not reflected in his account. The victim then made numerous payments like Rs 12,000, Rs 600, Rs 14,600 and Rs 21,599 and paid a total of Rs 66,899 to the accused, the police said.

When the accused demanded another Rs 16,600, Mayekar realised he was being cheated.

On February 24, the Dadar police station registered an offence under sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information and Technology Act.